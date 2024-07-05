Two Minor Girls Kidnapped, Raped In Jharkhand's Latehar; Search On For Accused

Latehar (Jharkhand): Two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped from near their house and raped by two youths in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint of the victims' parents, a case was registered at Mahuadanr police station. On instructions of DSP Himanshu Chandra Manjhi, teams were set up and searches were intensified to nab the accused.

The complainant told police that the two girls were heading for the outskirts of the forest near their house to defecate, when two youths, who hailed from the same village, kidnapped them. They forcibly dragged the victims into their Bolero and took them to Mounadih forest, where they were allegedly raped.

The accused had also threatened them of dire consequences if they informed anyone about the incident, the complainant said. However, on returning home, the two narrated their ordeal to their parents. After which, their parents reported the matter to police and an FIR was registered against the duo.

According to locals, initially some people tried to hush up the incident but the family refused to compromise. They stated that strict action should be taken against the culprits. After which, a complaint was filed by the family at the police station and a case was registered against the culprits.

DSP Himanshu Chandra Manjhi said a complaint has been received from the victims' family and a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act. "Raids have been intensified for their arrest and the two will be nabbed very soon. Investigations are underway and the vehicle used for kidnapping the girls is also been searched," Manjhi said.

