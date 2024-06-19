Two Militants Killed, Cop Injured in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Two unidentiifed militants were killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Rafiabad area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, sources said.

In a post on X, a police spokesperson said, “Encounter has started at Hadipora area of PD Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”. While police did not instantly confirm any militant killings, sources said that two militants have been gunned down by the security forces in the encounter. A cop of the SOG has been injured in the encounter, added the sources.

The identity or affiliation of the slain militants were not immediately known at the time this report was filed.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was still going on. The encounter broke out after security forces received a tip-off about the presence of militants in the Hadipora area of Rafiabad.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area. Traffic was also diverted by the authorities and Class work in schools in the area were also suspended as a precautionary Measure.

Security forces cordoned off the area in the morning and launched a search operation, following which an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Hiding militants in the afternoon. The security forces had received information about the presence of more than one militant in the area.