ETV Bharat / state

Two Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been nabbed in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

An active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested in Phayeng village in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

A bulletproof jacket and helmet, a telescope and other items were seized from the possession of the militant who was identified as 32-year-old Angom Ajoy Meitei, a police officer said.