Two Militants Arrested In Manipur

An active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested in Phayeng village in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

By PTI

Published : April 17, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST

Imphal: Two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been nabbed in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

An active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested in Phayeng village in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

A bulletproof jacket and helmet, a telescope and other items were seized from the possession of the militant who was identified as 32-year-old Angom Ajoy Meitei, a police officer said.

A militant belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Lalumba) was nabbed in Laiharobam Leirak area in Imphal East district. He was identified as Wahengbam Ramananda Singh (50).

A 9mm pistol with a magazine and six cartridges and two .32 pistols with magazines and eight cartridges were seized from his possession, he added.

Meanwhile, a .303 rifle with a magazine, a 9mm pistol, one modified carbine with magazine, a country-made single-barrel gun and a modified 81mm long-range mortar were seized during search operations in Saidan village in Churachabdpur district on Wednesday, the officer added.

