Two Men Die After Stabbing Each Other In West Delhi

Two close friends, identified as Sandeep and Arif, stabbed each other and lost their lives during an altercation in a local park on Sunday.

Published : July 14, 2025 at 10:06 AM IST

New Delhi: Two men, who were long-time acquaintances, died after they stabbed each other during a scuffle in west Delhi's Khyala area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday, when an altercation broke out between the two men, both residents of B Block in Khyala, while they were sitting in a local park. The quarrel soon escalated into a physical fight, with the men stabbing each other.

"People in the vicinity rushed them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The Khyala police station received a PCR call informing that two men were admitted with stab wounds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A police team reached the hospital to find that both had succumbed to their injuries," the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, Sandeep and Arif, both residents of B-Block, Khyala, had known each other for many years. Further investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, Delhi police on Sunday traced the source of the broken glass and detained an e-rickshaw driver a day after political leaders raised concerns over glass pieces allegedly scattered along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden,

The police said that an FIR was registered at PS Seemapuri based on a complaint from the Public Works Department (PWD), after a video showing broken glass pieces on the road near Chintamani Chowk went viral on social media.

"A case was registered on July 13 based on a complaint by a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD). The e-rickshaw, which was carrying a total of 19 glasses from Shalimar Garden, UP, to Seelampur, has been identified. The glasses were broken during the journey to the destination. The driver has been identified as Kusum Pal. He has been detained for further questioning," the police said.

According to the Delhi police investigation, his rickshaw was hit from behind, and the glass panels that he had to deliver cracked, shattered, and fell over a distance. Further investigation is ongoing. (With Agency Inputs)

