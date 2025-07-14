ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Die After Stabbing Each Other In West Delhi

New Delhi: Two men, who were long-time acquaintances, died after they stabbed each other during a scuffle in west Delhi's Khyala area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday, when an altercation broke out between the two men, both residents of B Block in Khyala, while they were sitting in a local park. The quarrel soon escalated into a physical fight, with the men stabbing each other.

"People in the vicinity rushed them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The Khyala police station received a PCR call informing that two men were admitted with stab wounds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A police team reached the hospital to find that both had succumbed to their injuries," the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, Sandeep and Arif, both residents of B-Block, Khyala, had known each other for many years. Further investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, Delhi police on Sunday traced the source of the broken glass and detained an e-rickshaw driver a day after political leaders raised concerns over glass pieces allegedly scattered along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden,