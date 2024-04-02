Kanpur: In a dramatic sequence of events, two suspected Christian missionary members arrested by the police on charges of conversion of Hindus, were set free after a mob stormed the police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, sources said.

Two Men Held on Conversion Charges in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Released 'Under Mob Pressure'

The episode is said to have unfolded on Saturday March 30.

Sources said that on Saturday night, Nawabganj police station received information that 80 people including both men and women, from different areas of the city were being taken to a church in Unnao in two buses to convert them to Christianity.

As soon as the information was received, the police set up a checkpoint at Ganga Barrage under Nawabganj police station limits. Police intercepted two buses carrying 80 Hindus and 20 Christians during checking at around 1 am on Sunday. According to the police, a young man named Sanjay Valmiki, who was traveling in the bus, told police that Simon William and Deepak Morris were luring him with the promise of Rs 50,000 per month, job, house and other inducements and taking him to convert as a Christian.

Following a complaint by Sanjay Valmiki, the police registered a case and arrested both the accused. Bajrang Dal district convenor Krishna Tiwari said that a mob of more than 200 people stormed the police station the same night and created a ruckus there.

Tiwari alleged that under pressure, police released both the accused from the police station. He said that he will complain to the Police Commissioner over the matter.

Tiwari said that on Monday, when he tried to contact Armapur resident Sanjay Valmiki, who had filed the case, he could not be contacted. When information was sought from his wife, she also did not give a satisfactory answer, Tiwari said.

ACP Colonelganj RS Gautam said that on the complaint of Sanjay Valmiki, a report was registered under Section 41 against Simon William, resident of Kalyanpur and Deepak Morris, resident of Vishnupur Kona. “Both the accused were released after notices by the police station. The entire matter is now being investigated seriously. Legal action will be taken based on whatever facts come to light during the investigation,” Gautam said.