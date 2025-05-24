Two Maoists, Including JJMP Supremo Pappu Lohra Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: Two Maoists, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Latehar district of Jharkhand on late Friday night.

Lohra, the chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate were killed during an anti-Naxal operation, conducted jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police, in a forest under the Latehar Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The police have recovered their bodies," said DIG YS Ramesh of Palamu district on Saturday morning.

Pappu Lohara alias Somdev Lohara was a resident of Lundi village of Latehar district. He was accused of killing dozens of people, including police in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. In an encounter with Pappu Lohara in September 2021, Jharkhand, Border Security Force Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Acting on a tip-off that Lohra and his associates were in the forest, a team of security personnel led by Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav launched a search operation, he said.

"As the Maoists spotted the security personnel, they fired targeting them and the team retaliated. Lohra and another JJMP member, identified as Prabhat Ganjhu, were killed in the gunfight," the police said.