ETV Bharat / state

Two Maoists, Including JJMP Supremo Pappu Lohra Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand's Latehar

Two Maoists, including a splinter group chief carrying a Rs 10 lakh bounty, were killed during an encounter with security forces in Latehar district.

JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday night.
JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday night.
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

1 Min Read

Latehar: Two Maoists, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Latehar district of Jharkhand on late Friday night.

Lohra, the chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate were killed during an anti-Naxal operation, conducted jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police, in a forest under the Latehar Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The police have recovered their bodies," said DIG YS Ramesh of Palamu district on Saturday morning.

Pappu Lohara alias Somdev Lohara was a resident of Lundi village of Latehar district. He was accused of killing dozens of people, including police in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. In an encounter with Pappu Lohara in September 2021, Jharkhand, Border Security Force Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Acting on a tip-off that Lohra and his associates were in the forest, a team of security personnel led by Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav launched a search operation, he said.

"As the Maoists spotted the security personnel, they fired targeting them and the team retaliated. Lohra and another JJMP member, identified as Prabhat Ganjhu, were killed in the gunfight," the police said.

Latehar: Two Maoists, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Latehar district of Jharkhand on late Friday night.

Lohra, the chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate were killed during an anti-Naxal operation, conducted jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police, in a forest under the Latehar Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The police have recovered their bodies," said DIG YS Ramesh of Palamu district on Saturday morning.

Pappu Lohara alias Somdev Lohara was a resident of Lundi village of Latehar district. He was accused of killing dozens of people, including police in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. In an encounter with Pappu Lohara in September 2021, Jharkhand, Border Security Force Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Acting on a tip-off that Lohra and his associates were in the forest, a team of security personnel led by Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav launched a search operation, he said.

"As the Maoists spotted the security personnel, they fired targeting them and the team retaliated. Lohra and another JJMP member, identified as Prabhat Ganjhu, were killed in the gunfight," the police said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JJMP SUPREMO ENCOUNTERJJMP SUPREMO PAPPU LOHRA KILLEDMAOISTS KILLED IN GUNFIGHTJJMP CHIEF LOHRA KILLED IN GUNFIGHT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.