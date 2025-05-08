ETV Bharat / state

Two Maoist Cadres Killed in Encounter On Andhra-Odisha Border

Senior Maoist cadres, Jagan (60) and Ramesh (51), were active along the Andhra-Odisha border and carried rewards of Rs 20 lakh and 5 lakh respectively.

Two Maoist Leaders Killed in Encounter On Andhra-Odisha Border
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sileru: Two senior Maoist leaders, carrying cumulative bounty of Rs 25 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dumakonda forest area of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharamaraju district on Wednesday.

A combing operation was launched along the Andhra-Odisha border based on intelligence inputs last afternoon during which, security personnel gunned down two Maoists, Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan (60) and Vaga Podiami alias Ramesh (51).

Jagan, a special zonal committee member of the AOB wing and Ramesh, a divisional committee member, were active in the area for a long time. Jagan, hailing from Gudenkottaveedhi mandal, had been a prominent leader especially after the death of another top cadre, Chalapathy, in a previous encounter.

Despite being physically-abled, Jagan remained active and was given special responsibilities by the Maoist leadership for his strategic grip over the AOB region. Jagan carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head. The other cadre, Ramesh had a Rs 5 lakh reward.

According to official sources, a group of over 15 Maoists, led by Aruna, Gazarla Ravi and Jagan, had been roaming in the the AOB forest areas for a long time. With Jagan and Ramesh neutralised, security forces have intensified search operations to trace the remaining members of the group.

Officials said this encounter can help in disrupting Maoist strategies in the region and weaken their presence along the Andhra-Odisha border.

Read more

  1. Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Miffed Over Media 'Misinformation' On Anti-Maoist Operation
  2. Amid Operation Kagar, CRPF Officer Loses Leg In IED Blast In KGH Hills On Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border

Sileru: Two senior Maoist leaders, carrying cumulative bounty of Rs 25 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dumakonda forest area of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharamaraju district on Wednesday.

A combing operation was launched along the Andhra-Odisha border based on intelligence inputs last afternoon during which, security personnel gunned down two Maoists, Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan (60) and Vaga Podiami alias Ramesh (51).

Jagan, a special zonal committee member of the AOB wing and Ramesh, a divisional committee member, were active in the area for a long time. Jagan, hailing from Gudenkottaveedhi mandal, had been a prominent leader especially after the death of another top cadre, Chalapathy, in a previous encounter.

Despite being physically-abled, Jagan remained active and was given special responsibilities by the Maoist leadership for his strategic grip over the AOB region. Jagan carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head. The other cadre, Ramesh had a Rs 5 lakh reward.

According to official sources, a group of over 15 Maoists, led by Aruna, Gazarla Ravi and Jagan, had been roaming in the the AOB forest areas for a long time. With Jagan and Ramesh neutralised, security forces have intensified search operations to trace the remaining members of the group.

Officials said this encounter can help in disrupting Maoist strategies in the region and weaken their presence along the Andhra-Odisha border.

Read more

  1. Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Miffed Over Media 'Misinformation' On Anti-Maoist Operation
  2. Amid Operation Kagar, CRPF Officer Loses Leg In IED Blast In KGH Hills On Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAOIST LEADERS KILLED IN ENCOUNTERANDHRA ODISHA BORDERENCOUNTER WITH SECURITY FORCESMAOISTS KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.