Two Maoist Cadres Killed in Encounter On Andhra-Odisha Border

Sileru: Two senior Maoist leaders, carrying cumulative bounty of Rs 25 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dumakonda forest area of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharamaraju district on Wednesday.

A combing operation was launched along the Andhra-Odisha border based on intelligence inputs last afternoon during which, security personnel gunned down two Maoists, Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan (60) and Vaga Podiami alias Ramesh (51).

Jagan, a special zonal committee member of the AOB wing and Ramesh, a divisional committee member, were active in the area for a long time. Jagan, hailing from Gudenkottaveedhi mandal, had been a prominent leader especially after the death of another top cadre, Chalapathy, in a previous encounter.

Despite being physically-abled, Jagan remained active and was given special responsibilities by the Maoist leadership for his strategic grip over the AOB region. Jagan carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head. The other cadre, Ramesh had a Rs 5 lakh reward.

According to official sources, a group of over 15 Maoists, led by Aruna, Gazarla Ravi and Jagan, had been roaming in the the AOB forest areas for a long time. With Jagan and Ramesh neutralised, security forces have intensified search operations to trace the remaining members of the group.

Officials said this encounter can help in disrupting Maoist strategies in the region and weaken their presence along the Andhra-Odisha border.