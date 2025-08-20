ETV Bharat / state

Two Manipuri Women Among Three Held For Smuggling Narcotics Into Bihar

Navgachhiya SP Prerna Kumar said the accused informed police that they were bringing brown sugar from Manipur to deliver it to local smugglers in Naugachia.

The women from Manipur following their arrest.
The women from Manipur following their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Three, including two women from Manipur, were arrested with two kg of brown sugar (a type of narcotic), worth Rs 2.5-3 crore in the international market, by the Navgachhiya police in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday.

Navgachhiya SP Prerna Kumar said, "On August 18, the Bihpur police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Sharma had received information on two suspicious female smugglers disembarking from Awadh-Assam Express and going towards Naugachhia in a four-wheeler."

"Sharma informed senior police officials and launched an naka check near the Bihpur Power Sub Station with a team. When a vehicle was asked to stop on suspicion, the driver tried to speed away. However, the alert team stopped the vehicle and started searching, in which two kg of brown sugar worth nearly Rs three crore was seized from two women from Manipur. Another male passenger, identified as Gautam Rai, a resident of Satish Nagar under the Pasraha police station limit of Khagaria, was also arrested on the charge of smuggling," Kumar added.

Packets of brown sugar seized from the accused.
Packets of brown sugar seized from the accused. (ETV Bharat)

During interrogation, the accused informed police that they were bringing brown sugar from Manipur to deliver it to local smugglers Gautam Rai and Mogan Kumar of Naugachia. "They were going to get a huge amount in return for this. All of them have been smuggling brown sugar for a long time. An FIR has been registered in this case under the NDPS Act," Kumar added.

Navgachhiya SP Prerna Kumar
Navgachhiya SP Prerna Kumar (ETV Bharat)

The SP said three mobile phones and a four-wheeler have been seized from the trio, and a special investigation team will also be formed to crack down on the smuggling network in Navgachhiya and the surrounding areas. It will investigate the smuggling racket spread from Manipur to Rohtak.

