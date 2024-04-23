Two Labourers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Sewer Line in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two laborers who were cleaning the sewer line in Nagar Kotwali area of Muzaffarnagar district died after allegedly suffering asphyxiation on Monday April 22, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Shamim, age 62, resident of Khalapar of the city and Wajid, age 27, resident of Gahrbagh.

According to the official, the two laborers had gone to clean the sewer on Monday evening. During cleaning the sewer line, both the workers suffered asphyxiation after the lid of the manhole got closed.

As the two men raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and with great difficulty took both of them out.

In the meantime, locals also informed the police and called an ambulance. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and somehow admitted both of them to the district hospital. However, both of them died during treatment in the hospital as per an official. Taking cognizance of this incident, the police have started investigating the matter.

Pertinently, in another incident of asphyxiation reported from Maharashtra on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, at least six people died while trying to save a cat from an unused well in Ahmednagar area of the state.

The deceased were identified as Manikrao Govind Kale, (aged 65), Sandeep Manik Kale (aged 36), Anil Bapurao Kale (aged 58), Vishal Anil Kale (aged 23) and Babasaheb Pawar.

Following the incident, Police issued an advisory asking people to take necessary precautions to avoid such incidents in the future and close the unused wells, which are in abundance in the area.