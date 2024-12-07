ETV Bharat / state

Two Rajasthan Students Selected As 'Rashtriya Prerna' Awardees, To Meet PM Modi On Jan 12

Didwana-Kuchaman: Two students from government schools in Rajasthan's Kuchaman City have been selected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 under the Rashtriya Prerna program.

Lichma, a student of class 9 in PM Shri Jawahar Higher Secondary School, Kuchaman, and Adil Sheikh from Government Senior Secondary School, Shivdhanpura, were chosen for their outstanding performances in a national-level competition.

Manju Chaudhary, Principal of PM Shri Jawahar Higher Secondary School, said, "It is a proud moment for us that Lichma has been recognised as a Rashtriya Prerna Student. Her hard work and dedication are exemplary."

Dr Bhanwar Lal Gugar, Prerna Utsav and Youth Eco Club In-charge detailed the competition, saying, "The event was held on August 17,2024, at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and focused on the theme 'My Viewpoint- Developed India 2047.' Lichma's essay earned her first place among girls and Adil Sheikh secured first among boys."

Adil Sheikh expressed his excitement, saying, "My primary education was in a madrasa in Panchwa, and I completed my secondary and higher secondary education in government schools. Winning first place in the essay competition and being selected as a Rashtriya Prerna Student is a dream come true."