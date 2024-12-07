ETV Bharat / state

Two Rajasthan Students Selected As 'Rashtriya Prerna' Awardees, To Meet PM Modi On Jan 12

Lichma and Adil Sheikh, two government school students from Rajasthan who excelled in a national essay competition will meet PM Modi in Gujarat next month.

Two Kuchaman government school students, Lichma and Adil Sheikh, will meet PM Modi after excelling in a national competition on 'Developed India 2047'.
Adil Sheikh and Lichma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Didwana-Kuchaman: Two students from government schools in Rajasthan's Kuchaman City have been selected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 under the Rashtriya Prerna program.

Lichma, a student of class 9 in PM Shri Jawahar Higher Secondary School, Kuchaman, and Adil Sheikh from Government Senior Secondary School, Shivdhanpura, were chosen for their outstanding performances in a national-level competition.

Manju Chaudhary, Principal of PM Shri Jawahar Higher Secondary School, said, "It is a proud moment for us that Lichma has been recognised as a Rashtriya Prerna Student. Her hard work and dedication are exemplary."

Dr Bhanwar Lal Gugar, Prerna Utsav and Youth Eco Club In-charge detailed the competition, saying, "The event was held on August 17,2024, at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and focused on the theme 'My Viewpoint- Developed India 2047.' Lichma's essay earned her first place among girls and Adil Sheikh secured first among boys."

Adil Sheikh expressed his excitement, saying, "My primary education was in a madrasa in Panchwa, and I completed my secondary and higher secondary education in government schools. Winning first place in the essay competition and being selected as a Rashtriya Prerna Student is a dream come true."

Lichma added, "I am thrilled to meet Prime Minister Modi. I have many questions to ask him, particularly about our education system."

Chief Block Education Officer Jagdish Rai lauded their achievement. "It is a matter of immense pride for Kuchaman that both the students selected from Rajasthan are from our block's government schools. This highlights the potential of government education when students are provided the right opportunities," he said.

Social worker Rangnath Kabra said the program showcases how diverse talents are being encouraged. "It is not just about academic performance but also participation in creative and meaningful activities," Kabra said.

The students will attend the 'School of Experiential Education' program in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from January 5 to 14, where they will receive innovative training on values like self-respect, courage, and unity. The program will culminate in an interaction with PM Modi.

