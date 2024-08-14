ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Pilgrims Crushed to Death by Water Tanker In Uttarakhand; Three Others Injured

Srinagar Garhwal (Uttarakhand): At least two women pilgrims died and three others were injured after a water tanker rammed them in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar Garhwal, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Srikot Ganganali on the Badrinath Highway, they said.

The pilgrims were from Maharashtra and they were returning from the Badrinath pilgrimage where they visited several temples. After visiting the Dham, the women stayed at a hotel in Srikot, sources in the police department said.

On Tuesday night, all these women pilgrims were sitting outside the hotel when the incident happened. They were hit by the water tanker and got trapped under it. Kotwali Inspector Hoshiyar Singh Pankholi said, “A water tanker heading from Srinagar to Srikot went out of control and rammed the pilgrims. Two women were crushed by the tanker and were later pulled out with the help of a JCB.”