Two Killed Over Argument After Being Removed From WhatsApp Group In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two men were killed following an altercation over removing them from a WhatsApp group in Rangareddy district, police said. Six persons have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The incident took place at a villa in Kadthal of Rangareddy district on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Seshugari Shiva Goud (27), a car driver of Govindayapalli in Kadthal mandal and Gundemoni Shivagoud (25), who worked in a chicken shop in Hyderabad.

During investigation, it was found that the villa in Butterfly City of Kadthal, where the two bodies were recovered had been rented by a local BJP leader Jalkam Ravi for setting up an office for his real estate business a few days ago.

It has been learnt that the deceased had some differences with Ravi. It was Ravi's birthday on June 4 and the occasion was celebrated at the villa with his friends and some local leaders. Photographs of the celebrations were posted on their WhatsApp group. During which, Seshugari and Gundemoni, who were also in the group were removed.

Ravi, who was already at odds with them, plotted against the two with his close friends. On Wednesday evening, the deceased were called to the villa in Kadthal. The issue of removing them from the WhatsApp group was mentioned leading to an altercation between them and Ravi and his friends.

Police said Ravi and his friends allegedly stabbed the two to death and then fled from the spot. Next day, when Seshugari's brother Karunakar went to the villa looking for him, he found the two bodies.

The police were informed and a case was registered. Six persons were taken into custody yesterday for their involvement in the murder. The family members of the deceased reached the Kadthal police station demanding arrest of the accused. They also staged a dharna on the Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway.

