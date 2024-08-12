Two Killed, One Injured After Falling Into Toilet Pit In Uttarakhand

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident, two labourers were killed and another was injured after falling into a toilet pit in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, officials said on Monday. The incident took place when the labourers went to open the shuttering of an under-construction house in Haridwar, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid and Usman, residents of Ransura village. On receiving the information, the Uttarakhand police reached the spot, took both the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. Sources said that the police have shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment.

According to sources, when they started leaving after opening the shuttering, the slab of the toilet pit present there broke and Rashid fell inside it, after which Usman and their companion also jumped into the pit to save Rashid. However, both of them also became unconscious.

At the same time, a huge crowd of villagers gathered on the spot. People present at the spot tried to save them, however, Rashid and Usman died on the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Swapan Kishore Singh said, "Both the people died after falling into the toilet pit. One other person has been seriously injured. A police constable also got down into the pit to save the three, however, his health is said to be stable.”

