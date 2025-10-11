ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Many Injured After Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire In Punjab's Gurdaspur

The incident took place outside a shoe shop on Samadh Road near Khajuri Gate in Batala area on Friday evening.

Police visited the spot and launched investigation into the firing incident
Police visited the spot and launched investigation into the firing incident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST

Batala: Two people were killed while four others were injured after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a footwear store in Batala area of Punjab's Gurdaspur on Friday evening.

The incident occurred outside a shoe shop on Samadh Road near Khajuri Gate in the crowded area of Batala at around 8:30 pm. Shop owner Sanjeev Sethi, who was present at the spot, said, "We were standing outside our shop and suddenly shots started being fired. The miscreants fired 10 to 12 rounds. During this, around 7 people were injured. We were saved but my brother was injured. We don't know who fired the shots because we don't have any enmity with anyone."

A doctor from the government hospital in Batala, who received the victims said, "We had six people admitted to the government hospital due to bullet injuries, out of which two died during treatment. The condition of four people was serious, they were referred to Amritsar”. The injured have been identified as Jugal Kishore, Amandeep, Amrital and Sanjeev.

Sukhjinder Singh, Police Station Chief of City, who reached the spot said that the matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon.

According to sources, the shop outside which the firing took place belongs to a relative of Congress leader and liquor trader Deepu Jaitipur. It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, a grenade attack took place at the house of Congress leader Deepu Jaitipur in village Jantipur and now the police will investigate the matter from that angle as well.

