Bengaluru: 11-Month-Old Boy Dies In Car Accident; Woman Killed As Tree Falls On Scooter

Bengaluru: An 11-month-old baby was killed after a car hit him while taking in reverse gear in Karnataka's Bengaluru, officials said on Monday. The incident took place at around 9:45 AM in Kempegowda Nagar under Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station limits, they said. The car driver, identified as Swamy, has been taken into custody, police said.

According to police, Swamy had rented out four or five houses in Kempegowda Nagar. The deceased child's parents had come from Kunigal of the Tumakuru district a week ago to meet their relatives who lived in one of these houses.

On Sunday morning, the child was playing in front of the house. The owner of the house, Swamy, who did not notice the baby, put his car in reverse gear, and the car hit the child. The neighbours present there rushed the baby to a nearby hospital, where the child was declared dead.

Bengaluru West Traffic Division, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dr Anoop A. Shetty, said, "The Kamakshipalya traffic police have taken the car driver Swamy into custody and are investigating the matter."