Bengaluru: 11-Month-Old Boy Dies In Car Accident; Woman Killed As Tree Falls On Scooter
The car driver has been taken into custody by the Kamakshipalya traffic police
Published : October 6, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: An 11-month-old baby was killed after a car hit him while taking in reverse gear in Karnataka's Bengaluru, officials said on Monday. The incident took place at around 9:45 AM in Kempegowda Nagar under Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station limits, they said. The car driver, identified as Swamy, has been taken into custody, police said.
According to police, Swamy had rented out four or five houses in Kempegowda Nagar. The deceased child's parents had come from Kunigal of the Tumakuru district a week ago to meet their relatives who lived in one of these houses.
On Sunday morning, the child was playing in front of the house. The owner of the house, Swamy, who did not notice the baby, put his car in reverse gear, and the car hit the child. The neighbours present there rushed the baby to a nearby hospital, where the child was declared dead.
Bengaluru West Traffic Division, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dr Anoop A. Shetty, said, "The Kamakshipalya traffic police have taken the car driver Swamy into custody and are investigating the matter."
In a separate incident, a woman riding a scooter died after a tree fell on her in Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru, late Sunday night, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Keerthana (24), a resident of Hebbal. Another vehicle rider, Bhaskar, was seriously injured. The body of the deceased woman was sent to Sapthagiri Hospital for a post-mortem.
Keerthana and her friends went to watch the Sandalwood Premier League match. After the match, Keerthana was returning home on a scooter. At the same time, a tree fell on them, a short distance from the Soladevanahalli police station.
The locals present at the spot cleared the tree branches and admitted the injured to the hospital. The road was closed for some time following the incident, and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials and staff were engaged in clearing the road, officials said.
Read More