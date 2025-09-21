ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Illegal Firecracker Godown In Odisha's Boudh

Boudh: At least two persons were killed while 10 sustained critical injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker godown functioning from a house at Jiakata-Chhatrapur village in Puruna Cuttack area of Boudh district on Sunday morning.

The Boudh district administration said the deceased were identified as Bhagwant Behera and Laxmidhar Behera Of Puruna Cuttack. Police said explosion might have been triggered by illegally stored firecrackers which caused the roof of the residential building to collapse . A few structures near the house were also damaged in the explosion.

The Boudh district administration and police have started an investigation into how and under what circumstances the explosion took place. Eyewitnesses said the explosion caused commotion in the village. Locals said people from outside the village were staying in the house which was on rent and had stored firecrackers in it.