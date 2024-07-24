ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed As Pickup Van Catches Fire After Colliding With Trailer In Rajasthan

Kuchaman City (Rajasthan): Two persons were charred to death when the pickup van they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a trailer truck on the Parbatsar Mega Highway in Rajasthan's Kuchaman City on Tuesday evening, police said. Their identity could not be ascertained till now, they added.

According to head constable Farooq Khan, two passengers of the pickup van died on the spot while the driver of the trailer fled after the accident. A search has been initiated for the driver, he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the pickup van was heading towards Ajmer when it collided head-on with a trailer coming from Gangwa village. The collision was so severe that both the vehicles caught fire.

A team from the local police station reached the spot and the fire brigade was called. The flames were doused after an hourlong operation. Meanwhile, a massive traffic congestion ensued on the highway following the accident and long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road. After the fire was extinguished and the damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane, traffic movement was restored.