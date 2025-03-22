Two Killed As Chariots In Temple Fair Collapse In Karnataka's Anekal

Bengaluru: Two people died after two chariots in the prestigious Huskur Madduramma fair in Anekal taluk collapsed on Saturday Evening. Two others were seriously injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (26) from Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Jyoti (14) from Kengeri in Bengaluru. Rakesh from Lakkasandra and another woman were seriously injured, police added.

A Doddanagaramangala village chariot that was being brought to the fair collapsed near Chikkanagaramangala. No one died in this incident. On the other hand, a Rayasandra village chariot near the temple fell on people. In the incident, devotees were trapped under this float, and auto driver Rohit and Jyoti died, police said.

The locals said that the excessive rain and wind were the reason for the fall of the chariots. In 2024, the chariot of Rayasandra village also fell. But there were no fatalities then.

A case has been registered at Hebbugodi police station regarding the incident, police said.

Competition for the height of the chariot: Another special thing about this fair is how tall the chariot of which village is. This time, it is special that the villagers of Gattahalli have built a new chariot spending crores of rupees. This is also a matter of prestige here. Therefore, the excitement of the fair is increasing as the villagers who build chariots see this 'Rath Yatra' as a competition every year. This year total of six chariots participated.

The Madduramma temple has its own history. This time, chariots from Doddanagamangala, Rayasandra, Lakshminarayanapura, Gattahalli, Kodathi, and Sanjeevanagara came to the Huskur fair.

Since this is a grand fair that is held for four to five consecutive days, all the villagers from the surrounding areas gather here. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses have been arranged for devotees coming from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to pay their respects to the Huskuru fair.

The fair will be held under the watchful eye of the Anekal Sub-Divisional Police. CCTV cameras and police personnel are keeping an eye on the movements of pickpockets and mobile thieves.