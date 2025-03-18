ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Among Two Killed After Electric Pole Collapses During Road Repair Work

The accident took place when JCB driver hit the electric pole while reversing the heavy vehicle. A case was lodged and driver arrested, police said.

Accident spot in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 18, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Bengaluru: Two women, including one who was pregnant, were killed and two children were injured after an electric pole collapsed on them during an ongoing road repair work in Bengaluru on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Baiyyappanahalli police station while the two women were returning home after collection their kids from tuition classes.

The deceased have been identified as Sumati (35) and Soni Kumari (35). Both were residents of Suddaguntepalya area.

Police said Soni, a native of Bihar, was four-month pregnant and was living in Bengaluru with her two children for the last eight years. On the other hand, Sumati was a native of Tamil Nadu and lived here with her husband and two kids, they said.

According to police, a road repair work was underway on the Suddaguntepalya main road and a JCB driver rammed into an electric pole while reversing the heavy vehicle. Following which, the electric pole collapsed on two pedestrians, both of whom succumbed to their injuries on the spot, and two children were injured.

On information a team from Baiyappanahalli police station reached the spot for inspection. The JCB was seized and its driver was taken into custody, an official of Baiyappanahalli police station said. A case has been registered at Baiyappanahalli police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

TAGGED:

