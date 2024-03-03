Two Killed After Ceiling Grille Collapses in Noida Shopping Mall

Noida: At least two people were killed after a ceiling grille fell from the roof of a shopping mall in Greater Noida West, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Harendra Bhati (35) and Shakeel (35), residents of Vijayanagar police station area in Ghaziabad, they said.

The duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall when the iron structures fell on them from the fifth floor, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said. The victims died on the spot after being struck by the ceiling grille, he added.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the body into possession and sent them for post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed, Katheriya added. The officials have started investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the mall. The incident led the panic among the mall goers. On being informed, senior officials and personnel reached the spot. “A probe into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly,” police said.