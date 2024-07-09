ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed After Being Hit By Puri-Howrah Superfast Express In Odisha's Balasore

Two Killed After Being Hit By Puri-Howrah Superfast Express In Odisha's Balasore
Two youths run over by train in Balasore (ETV Bharat Photo)

Balasore: Two youths were killed after being hit by Puri-Howrah Superfast Express in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday night, police said.

The incident took place at the Danda Haripur railway gate near Bahanaga station in Balasore. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, police said. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated a probe in this connection.

Soro outpost assistant sub-inspector DK Mishra said, “We got information from Bahanaga station master at around 2.30 am that two youths were killed after being hit by Puri-Howrah Superfast Express. We rushed to the spot immediately and learnt from the gateman that the two youths came to the spot on a bike when the gates were closed for the arrival of the train. One of the youths got down from the bike and came in front of the train. Seeing which, his friend followed him and tried to pull him back from the railway tracks. However, both of them were killed after being run over by the train.”

GRP has sent the bodies for post-mortem. "We have not been able to identify the two youths. Prime facie it seems one youth attempted to jump in front of the train and the other was trying to stop him. However, both of them lost their lives in the incident. We are investigating into the matter," said a GRP officer.

