Choutuppal: In a major road mishap reported from Telangana, a bus driver and a woman passenger were killed while 20 others were injured after the vehicle rammed into a stationary lorry in Choutuppal district of the state on Tuesday, officials said.

The tragic road accident took place on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway on Tuesday morning when a travel bus rammed into a stationary lorry at Kethapuram in Choutuppal mandal.

According to police, the lorry, en route to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, had broken down and was parked on the roadside. A travel bus heading in the same direction collided with it from behind. The impact was severe, leading to the death of the bus driver and a woman passenger on the spot. Around 20 others sustained injuries and were shifted to the Choutuppal Government Hospital for treatment.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the busy highway, which was later cleared after police intervention. Choutuppal CI Manmath Kumar visited the scene and said a case has been registered. Investigation is underway while the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Road accidents are turning out to a major challenge for authorities with regard to road safety. According to official data, , in Telangana, 301 people were killed were 3393 people were injured in 3058 road accidents in capital Hyderabad as of December 2024. While accidents witnessed a 20 percent increase as compared to last year, there was a 10 percent decline in the number of deaths.