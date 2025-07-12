Two Kids Die In Car Explosion At Kerala's Palakkad

Ernakulam: Two young siblings, who sustained critical burn injuries, in a car explosion in Palakkad succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

The deceased, Emilina Maria Martin (4) and Alfred Parpin (6) had sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries. The incident occurred when their mother, Elsy Martin, tried to start an old Maruti 800 car, parked outside their house. The car exploded as Elsy tried to start it and caught fire.

Elsy and her three children sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Elsy's eldest daughter Aleena sustained 40 per cent burns but survived. Doctors said Aleena is past the critical stage and is undergoing treatment at Kochi. However, Emilina and Alfred were not that lucky and succumbed to their injuries at the private hospital in Kochi.

Alfred Parpin (Left) and Emilina Maria Martin (ETV Bharat)

Preliminary investigation suggests the explosion was caused by a short circuit in the car's battery. A fuel leak within the car is also suspected.

A neighbour, recounted smelling petrol immediately after Elsy's first attempt to start the car, and the explosion occurred during the second attempt. The car had been out of use for a considerable period.

Elsy, a nurse at a private hospital at Kannadi in Palakkad, had just returned home from work in the evening and was attempting to start the car to go out with her children when the incident occured. Locals said Elsy managed to pull her children out of the car.

Elsy's mother, Daisy, also sustained burn injuries while trying to rescue the children. Locals who rushed to the scene managed to extinguish the fire by pumping water from a nearby well. Chittur Circle Inspector J Mathe said short circuit could have caused the fire.

The devastating incident adds to a series of personal tragedies within the family. Elsy's husband, Martin, had passed away one-and-a-half months ago due to cancer. Elsy had only just resumed work the day before the accident. The family, originally from Attappady, had moved to Polpully Poolakkattu five years ago.