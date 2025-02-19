Two Siblings Hacked To Death, Mother Hospitalised In Tamil Nadu; Father Under Police Radar

Salem: Two siblings were hacked to death and their mother and another sibling were critically injured in a mysterious and brutal attack here in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased kids’ father, identified as 42-year-old Ashok Kumar, is being questioned as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

According to the official reports, Kumar’s Wife Thavamani (38), and her three children, aged between 5 and 12, were found in a pool of blood at their residence in Krishnapuram village, Gangavalli. They were rushed to Attur Government Hospital for treatment where two children were pronounced dead upon arrival, while Thavamani and her 10-year-old daughter remain in critical condition.

Relatives wait as woman and her child are being treated at a hospital after fatal attack in Salem, Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

According to initial reports, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, Ashok Kumar had recently visited his family, from whom he had been separated for six months due to domestic disputes. Upon arrival, he discovered his wife and children with grievous injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deaths may have been the result of a violent attack, though forensic experts are still examining the scene for evidence. Police have detained Kumar for interrogation to determine whether he had any role in the incident or if external factors were involved. Police sources said that during the initial investigation it was revealed that Ashok Kumar also sustained cut injuries.

“The case is under investigation. We are gathering statements from relatives and neighbours to understand the events leading up to this tragedy,” a senior police officer said. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.