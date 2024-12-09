ETV Bharat / state

Two Kids Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Hut In MP's Singrauli District

In a heart-rending incident, two children died when a fire broke out in a makeshift hut in Bargad village, Singrauli district.

In a tragic incident, two children, Ananya (8 months) and Aarav (3 years) were charred to death when a fire broke out in a hut at Bargad village in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.
(Left) Officials visit the spot at Bargad village in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, where a fire broke out (right) The makeshift hut where the fire broke out killing two kids (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Singrauli: In a tragic incident, two children, Ananya (8 months) and Aarav (3 years) were charred to death when a fire broke out in a hut at Bargad village in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. According to the police, the man, along with his wife, was working in the field when his three-year-old son went to sleep in the hut where his eight-month-old sister was sleeping.

The fire broke out in a makeshift hut at around 1 pm while their parents were occupied with farm work, the children were left alone in the hut, which soon caught fire, leading to their tragic deaths. The parents returned to the devastating scene and were overcome with grief.

The Morwa police responded quickly, conducting a Panchnama of the bodies and sending them for post-mortem. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and Morwa police station in-charge Kapoor Tripathi stated that an investigation is underway to determine what sparked the blaze. Authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragedy. Administrative officials, including the Additional Collector, visited the site to extend their support to the bereaved family.

Read more: Jhansi Hospital Fire: One More Child Dies Due to Complications of 'Premature' Birth

SINGRAULI 2 CHILDREN BURNT ALIVEMP 2 CHILDREN BURNT ALIVE IN HUTSINGRAULI CHILDRENS SLEEPING IN HUTTWO KIDS CHARRED TO DEATH

