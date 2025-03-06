ETV Bharat / state

Two Keralites Executed In UAE For Murders, MEA Arranges For Families To Attend Burial

Abu Dhabi/ Thiruvananthapuram: Two Keralites convicted in separate murder cases in UAE have been executed. UAE informed the Indian Embassy after which, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) contacted the families of the deceased. The MEA has made arrangements for the families to attend the burial.

The two Kerala natives have been identified as Muraleedharan (43), a resident of Thayyil in Kannur, and Muhammed Rinash (29), a native of Nettoor in Thalassery.

What happened with Rinash?

Muhammed Rinash, who had moved to Dubai three years ago in search of employment, was sentenced to death for murdering a UAE national in 2023. According to reports, Rinash had got into an argument with a mentally disturbed UAE national, Ziad Rashid Al Mansoori. They knew each other and the argument turned into a scuffle. Rinash stabbed Rashid to death and was imprisoned in Al Ain Manasir prison in Dubai for two years.

However, Rinash's mother said her son had no prior criminal background and had never been involved in any crime. She had also submitted a memorandum to Kerala Chief Minister, Shafi Parambil MP and the Indian Embassy, seeking intervention in his case.

What did Muraleedharan do?