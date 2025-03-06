Two Keralites Executed In UAE For Murders, MEA Arranges For Families To Attend Burial

Abu Dhabi/ Thiruvananthapuram: Two Keralites convicted in separate murder cases in UAE have been executed. UAE informed the Indian Embassy after which, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) contacted the families of the deceased. The MEA has made arrangements for the families to attend the burial.
The two Kerala natives have been identified as Muraleedharan (43), a resident of Thayyil in Kannur, and Muhammed Rinash (29), a native of Nettoor in Thalassery.
What happened with Rinash?
Muhammed Rinash, who had moved to Dubai three years ago in search of employment, was sentenced to death for murdering a UAE national in 2023. According to reports, Rinash had got into an argument with a mentally disturbed UAE national, Ziad Rashid Al Mansoori. They knew each other and the argument turned into a scuffle. Rinash stabbed Rashid to death and was imprisoned in Al Ain Manasir prison in Dubai for two years.
However, Rinash's mother said her son had no prior criminal background and had never been involved in any crime. She had also submitted a memorandum to Kerala Chief Minister, Shafi Parambil MP and the Indian Embassy, seeking intervention in his case.
What did Muraleedharan do?
Muraleedharan was sentenced to death for the murder of a fellow Indian immigrant, Moideen. The murder reportedly took place during a robbery attempt.
After Moideen went missing, his family filed a complaint and subsequent investigations by UAE Police revealed that his mobile phone was being used by Muraleedharan. The police later found that Moideen had been buried in the desert. This led to Muraleedharan’s arrest.
MEA's response
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that every possible effort was made to save both individuals and they were provided with all necessary legal assistance. The Ministry also arranged facilities for their families to attend the funeral.
Meanwhile, Rinash’s mother and other relatives have traveled to Abu Dhabi to pay their last respects before the burial.
Read more