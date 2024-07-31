Uttar Pradesh: Two Kanwariyas Electrocuted after Their Canter Truck Contacts High Tension Line

Hapur : A tragic accident took place in the Bahadurgarh police station area of ​​the district. Four Kanwariyas going to Haridwar to take Kanwar suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire. Of them, two Kanwariyas died. As soon as the information about the accident was received, there was a stir among the Kanwariyas. The police reached the spot, sent the bodies for postmortem and started the investigation.

According to the information, on Wednesday, a group of Kanwariyas was going from Bulandshahr in a canter to bring Kanwar from Haridwar. In the afternoon, the canter stopped at a shop in Dehra Kuti of Bahadurgarh area for water. As soon as the canter turned backwards to fill the water, it came in contact with the high-tension line passing above. Due to this, Gopi Pal and Lalit Pal, residents of Rukhi Bhagwanpur Narsena of Bulandshahr, sitting on the roof of the canter, along with two other Kanwariyas came in contact with a live wire.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured Kanwariyas to the hospital. Where doctors declared Gopi Pal (22) and Lalit Pal (26) dead. While two other burnt Kanwariyas were discharged after treatment. CCTV camera footage has also surfaced from this entire case. As soon as the information about the incident was received, ASP Vineet Bhatnagar, SHO, CO Ashutosh Shivam and other officers reached the spot and started the investigation. SP Gyananjay Singh said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the family members have been informed.