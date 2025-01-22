Two Jharkhand Women Invited By President Murmu For 'At Home Reception' At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jamshedpur: In a proud moment for the women of Jharkhand, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu has invited Dronacharya and Padma Shri awardee Purnima Mahato and Ritika Tirki, the first tribal loco pilot to drive Vande Bharat Express, both hailing from Jamshedpur, for 'At Home Reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the upcoming Republic Day.

'At Home Reception' has been organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the evening of Republic Day, in which President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire union cabinet, leaders of all political parties, as well as foreign guests will participate. After the main Republic Day parade, the 'At Home Reception' event will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan from 4 pm. A special kind of invitation is sent by the President to attend this special event, which includes a badge, car pass and also artwork of the craftsmen.

Ritika Tirki, first tribal loco pilot to drive Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)

Archery coach, Purnima Mahato is preparing to go to Delhi as a coach in Tata Steel Archery to attend the 'At Home Reception'. Purnima Mahato has been a player in Tata Steel since 1994. In the year 2000, she became a coach in archery. In 2013, she received the Dronacharya Award and in 2024, she was awarded Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu.

Mahato said that she received the mail followed by a phone call from Rashtrapati Bhavan for confirmation. “At first, I could not believe it but felt proud after seeing the invitation box,” she said.

“Today, with the support of Tata Steel, I got recognition in archery and this recognition has given me a new direction. Getting an invitation from the President today is a new achievement,” she added.

Dronacharya and Padma Shri Purnima Mahato (ETV Bharat)

Besides Mahato, the second invitation for the 'At Home Reception' in Jharkhand has been received by the country's first tribal loco pilot Ritika Tirkey. Ritika is a resident of Jugsalai area of Jamshedpur. Ritika, who grew up in a simple family, was first posted in Dhanbad after getting a job in the railways. She was later transferred to Tatanagar. Ritika is the country's first tribal assistant loco pilot, who drove the Vande Bharat train from Tatanagar to Gomo.

Over the invitation from the President's office, Ritika said, “I could not believe it”.

“When the postman told me while receiving the invitation box that this is a special delivery, it is necessary to give proof whether the right person received it or not,” she added.

Recalling her achievement of being the first tribal assistant loco pilot, she said, “When the Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat train on 15 September 2024, I was the co-pilot of that train. This was my first achievement and now attending the President's 'At Home Reception' is my second achievement. I am very happy that a tribal girl from a simple family has got this unique opportunity”.