Two ITBP Jawans, DRG Jawan Injured in Separate IED Blasts in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal offensive in Chhattisgarh, two ITBP soldiers were injured after Naxals triggered an IED in Narayanpur district while a DRG jawan was injured in another IED blast in Bijapur district of the state on Friday, an official said.

It is learnt that the Naxalites triggered the IED blast to target a team of ITBP 53rd Battalion which had gone out for area domination in the forests of Kutul and Mohndi under Kohkameta police station area.

The blast happened near Kutul village at around 6:30 AM on Friday in which an ITBP assistant commander and constable were injured. The soldiers have been injured in this incident. The condition of the injured soldiers is said to be out of danger. Bastar IG Sundarraj P has confirmed the incident saying a massive search operation is going on in the entire area to nab the Naxalites.

Meanwhile, a DRG jawan was injured in another IED blast in Bijapur, an official said. It is learnt that a team of DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF and Cobra Commando from Bijapur had gone on a mission in the National Park area under Thana Farsegarh area when DRG jawan Lachu Kadti was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in the forest of Bandepara in Madde area. The condition of the injured jawan is said to be out of danger.

Earlier on June 5, Naxalites had attacked the Irkbhatti camp built in the same police station area with BGL. There was no damage to the camp and the jawans in this attack.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at several places in Chhattisgarh in connection with the CPI (Maoist)-led IED attack on a poll party convoy during the 2023 assembly elections.

The IED blast by the Naxalites comes at a time when the newly elected Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government has intensified anti-Naxal operations in the state with 120 Naxalites gunned down by the security forces since January this year. Earlier this week, security forces arrested as many as nine Naxalites from different places in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. While eight Maoists were arrested from different areas of the Usoor Police Station area, one Maoist was arrested from the Naimed Police Station area of the district.