Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held In Hyderabad, 13.5 Kg Hash Oil Seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have arrested two persons and seized 13.5 kg of hash oil worth around Rs 14 crore from them in Telangana's Pedda Amberpet area, officials said on Tuesday.
In a joint operation by LB Nagar's SWOT and Hayat Nagar police, the accused were arrested on Sunday evening. They were involved in an inter-state drug racket and were caught while transporting hash oil from Andra Pradesh and Odisha to Bengaluru. Hyderabad was being used as a transit hub.
Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheerbabu along with LB Nagar's SWOT inspector Bhaskar Reddy, Hayatnagar inspector Ramakrishna and DCP Muralidhar revealed the case details in Neredmet on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Vanchurba Kondababu (30) and Vanchurba Balakrishna (20). Both were brothers and residents of Gangaraju Madugu of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharamaraju district.
On August 10, the two had bought 13.5 kg hash oil from a person in Bengaluru near Gangaraju Madugu Mandal and brought it to Hyderabad. After which, they were waiting for another person at Peddamberpet Outer Ring road to deliver it.
During which, a team led by LB Nagar's SWOT inspector Bhaskar Reddy took the accused into custody on Sunday night. The man, who was supposed to accept the consignment could not be found, police said.
The accused have told police that when Kondababu went to the Annavaram cattle market earlier, he had met an unknown person who asked him to transport a hash oil consignment from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. He told his brother Balakrishna about it. The two, who were already involved in transporting drugs from the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to Bengaluru, agreed to the task hoping to earn a huge commission.
In the past, Balakrishna was caught by the police and jailed. The brothers used to sell hash oil at almost 10 times higher rates.
