Two Injured After Parcel Delivered To A House In Ahmedabad Explodes; One Held

Ahmedabad: Two persons were injured after a parcel containing an electronic circuit and batteries delivered to a house in Ahmedabad city exploded on Saturday morning, police said. The blast occurred at a rowhouse in the Sabarmati area around 10.45 am, an official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector-1) Neeraj Badgujar said the person who delivered the parcel to the house was also injured and has been arrested. He said the parcel was delivered to the house of Baldev Sukhadia to exact revenge over some dispute.

"Even as the accused, Gaurav Gadhavi, handed the parcel, the receiver noticed smoke. The package exploded, leaving Sukhadia's brother Kirit with injuries," Badgujar said.

Gadhavi was also injured and has been arrested, he said, adding that the police teams were looking for other accused involved in the incident.