Two Indigo Flights Receive Bomb Threats At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow: There seems to be no end to bomb threats to airline companies as two Indigo flights at the Lucknow airport in Uttar Pradesh received hoax bomb threats from unknown miscreants on Tuesday, sources said. It is learnt that no explosive material was found by the bomb disposal squad during the subsequent search operation.

Sources said that Indigo Airlines flight (6E-518) bound for Chennai from Lucknow at 18:00 received a bomb threat from unknown miscreants sending the security agencies tasked with the airport security into a tizzy. Following the inputs, a search operation was launched on the flight, however, no explosive material was found in the flight. Due to the search operation, the flight could take off at 19:00.

A similar bomb threat was made to flight (6E-1416) which reached Lucknow from Abu Dhabi at 18:52, which also turned out to be a hoax.

An airport spokesperson said that the two flights were given clearance after no suspicious object was found. Earlier also on October 26, a bomb threat was made to a flight bound for Bengaluru at Lucknow Airport. Another threat was reported the next day on October 27 by an Akasa Airlines flight flying from Bengaluru to Ayodhya.

Pertinently, more than 100 flights operated by various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Tuesday, according to reports. According to the reports, 16 days, over 510 domestic and international flights have got the threats that later turned out to be hoaxes. The threats were issued mostly through social media. (With inputs from agencies)