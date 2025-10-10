ETV Bharat / state

Two Hisar Youths Missing In Russia; Families Allege Forced Army Recruitment, Seek Govt Help

Hisar: Two men from Haryana's Hisar, who went to Russia to study the Russian language, have gone missing after allegedly being forced into the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. The missing youths have been identified as Sonu and Aman, both 24 years old and residents of Madanheri village in Hisar. Their families say they have lost all contact with them and have appealed to the Indian government for urgent help.

According to the families, Sonu and Aman had travelled to Russia in June 2024 to learnt the Russian language. However, after reaching these, they were allegedly misled and fraudulently recruited into the Russian Army. Aman's brother, Ashish, said that his brother was tricked into signing a contract written in Russian, which he could not understand.

Ashish said, "On June 18, 2024, my brother Aman went to Russia to learn the language. Later, someone there offered to help him extend his visa and promised a job as a security guard with a good salary. But when he went to sign the papers, they took away his phone and did not allow him to read or translate the contract. Later, we learned that he had been forced to join the Russian army."

Ashish said Aman had undergone 15 days of military training before being sent to the battlefield. His last call to the family was on September 22, 2025, during which he pleaded for help. "He said on the phone that he did not want to join the army and asked us to save him. Since that day, we have not been able to contact him," Ashish added.