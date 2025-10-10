ETV Bharat / state

Two Hisar Youths Missing In Russia; Families Allege Forced Army Recruitment, Seek Govt Help

Families claim the youths were tricked into signing army contracts in September, and are pleading with the Indian government for rescue.

Families claim the youths were tricked into signing army contracts in September, and are pleading with the Indian government for rescue.
Screengrab of a videocall between Aman and his brother Ashish (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hisar: Two men from Haryana's Hisar, who went to Russia to study the Russian language, have gone missing after allegedly being forced into the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. The missing youths have been identified as Sonu and Aman, both 24 years old and residents of Madanheri village in Hisar. Their families say they have lost all contact with them and have appealed to the Indian government for urgent help.

According to the families, Sonu and Aman had travelled to Russia in June 2024 to learnt the Russian language. However, after reaching these, they were allegedly misled and fraudulently recruited into the Russian Army. Aman's brother, Ashish, said that his brother was tricked into signing a contract written in Russian, which he could not understand.

Ashish said, "On June 18, 2024, my brother Aman went to Russia to learn the language. Later, someone there offered to help him extend his visa and promised a job as a security guard with a good salary. But when he went to sign the papers, they took away his phone and did not allow him to read or translate the contract. Later, we learned that he had been forced to join the Russian army."

Ashish said Aman had undergone 15 days of military training before being sent to the battlefield. His last call to the family was on September 22, 2025, during which he pleaded for help. "He said on the phone that he did not want to join the army and asked us to save him. Since that day, we have not been able to contact him," Ashish added.

Sonu's family is also facing a similar ordeal. His brother Narendra said that Sonu had informed on September 3, 2025, that he was being forcibly recruited and sent to the war zone. After that, they lost contact with him. Later, on September 29, the family received a disturbing message from a Russian official on Telegram, written entirely in Russian. The message claimed that Sonu had gone missing on September 6, and his dead body had been found.

However, the family suspects foul play and refuses to believe the message. "They even sent us a photo of a dead body, but we are not satisfied. We want a proper investigation and help from the Indian government to bring our brother back, " Narendra said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MLA from Narnaund, Jassi Petwar, confirmed that 28 youths from Haryana are stranded in Russia, including Sonu and Aman. "I have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for the past 15 days. The families have also appealed to the central government," the MLA said.

Also Read

  1. Dire Straits: Rohtak Youth Heads To Russia To Study, Gets Enrolled As Soldier Instead
  2. Mother Of Gujarat Youth Held By Ukrainian Forces Urges Kyiv For Repatriation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR UPDATESHARYANA YOUTH TRAPPED IN RUSSIAHARYANA MEN IN RUSSIAN ARMYHISAR YOUTHS MISSING IN RUSSIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.