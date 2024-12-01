Two Held With 911 Kg Narcotics In Bollywood-Style Encounter In Kota

Kota: Two accused were arrested with 911 kg of Doda Post, a banned drug, in an encounter that took place with the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Sunday.

This Bollywood-style encounter took place at the Nayagaon toll post near the hanging bridge on National Highway 27. Acting on a tip off, the CNB team was posted at the Nayagaon toll plaza. When miscreants found themselves surrounded by police personnel, they tried to escape by attacking the vehicles and the CNB team. However, the CNB personnel managed to arrest both the miscreants and also recovered 45 sacks of narcotics from them.

Superintendent of CNB Kota, Ranjana Pathak said that an encounter took place between the team of Jawar unit of Madhya Pradesh and the miscreants. "On information about a huge consignment of narcotics being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh's Mansa to Bikaner, a team was sent to Rajasthan on November 27 and deployed at Nayagaon toll plaza," Pathak said.

After around 36 hours, a vehicle was spotted in the late hours of November 29. When an attempt was made to stop the vehicle, its driver did not halt and instead tried to cross the security personnel. The miscreants started hitting the vehicles of the CBN team and attacked the police personnel in an attempt to escape from the spot, the SP said adding that several vehicles got badly damaged in the incident.

"Two accused have been arrested and 911.540 kg of Doda Post stored in 45 sacks have been recovered from them. A case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act,". Pathak said.