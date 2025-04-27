ETV Bharat / state

Two Held With 29 Grams Cocaine In East Kutch Of Gujarat

Bhuj: B Division police at Gandhidham in East Kutch arrested two persons and recovered 29 grams of cocaine from them.

Border Range Inspector General of Police Chirag Kodia and East Kutch Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar had directed personnel to take strict action against those buying, selling or consuming narcotics under the 'Say No to Drugs; mission to eliminate illegal smuggling and sale of narcotics in the district. After being permitted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chaudhary of Anjar Division, Inspector SV Gojianao asked the surveillance staff to conduct effective patrolling in East Kutch.

During patrolling, police personnel received information that two persons from Punjab staying in room number 126 on the first floor of Mukesh Guest House near Gandhidham Bus Station were in possession of contraband. Based on the input, a police team raided room number 126 of Mukesh Guest House and arrested the accused. On searching their bag, a powder-like substance kept in a plastic container and a digital scale were found in it. The powder was tested by the FSL officer and it turned out to be cocaine.