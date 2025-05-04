ETV Bharat / state

Two Held In Amritsar For Leaking Military Details To Pakistani Handlers

Cops revealed that arrested persons were tapped by Pakistani spy agency ISI through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu alias Happy.

Two Held In Amritsar For Leaking Military Details To Pakistani Handlers
The arrested persons. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST

Amritsar: Punjab Police arrested two persons on suspicion of spying for Pakistan in Amritsar. They have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. Earlier, they were snooped and found leaking sensitive information and photographs of military cantonment areas and air force bases located in Amritsar to Pakistani handlers.

Based on details gathered by Amritsar Rural Police, cops revealed that arrested persons were tapped by Pakistani spy agency ISI through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu alias Happy. Harpreet, an accused in serious cases, is currently lodged at the Amritsar Central Jail. The police registered a case against both the accused under the Official Secrets Act. According to police sources, several important clues have been found in the initial investigation and as the investigation progresses, more major revelations may be made.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said "A case has been registered in this matter under the Official Secrets Act. Amritsar Rural Police will give more information about it soon." Punjab Police issued a statement stressing it stands firmly with the Indian Army and the armed forces and is fully committed to its duty to protect national interests.

"Any attempt by any individual or organisation to tamper with the security of the country will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such elements. This arrest has come at a time when security remains critical to safeguarding the borders. The matter is being investigated expeditiously and intelligence agencies are also engaged in tracing this network." the statement read.

