ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Writing Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Factory Washroom In Karnataka

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly writing pro-Pakistan slogans and abusive remarks against Kannadigas on the walls of a factory washroom.

Two Held For Writing Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Factory Washroom In Karnataka
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 7:52 AM IST

Bengaluru: Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly writing pro-Pakistan slogans and abusive remarks against Kannadigas on the walls of a factory washroom in Bidadi near Ramanagara, police said.

Haimad Hussain (21) and Sadiq (24), both hailing from North Karnataka, were working on a contract basis with a company linked to a Japanese automotive component manufacturer in Bhimenahalli in Bidadi, they said.

The matter came to light on March 14 following which the company's HR immediately removed them and issued a circular warning the employees against indulging in such activities.

During interrogation, the accused told investigators that they were angry with their colleagues who allegedly mocked them after Pakistan lost to India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy and so they wrote pro-Pakistan slogans, they added.

However, the screenshots of the scribbling on the washroom walls posted on social media by an employee went viral after which a complaint was filed at Bidadi police station by the company's HR.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. We have arrested the two accused and further investigation is underway," an official said.

Bengaluru: Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly writing pro-Pakistan slogans and abusive remarks against Kannadigas on the walls of a factory washroom in Bidadi near Ramanagara, police said.

Haimad Hussain (21) and Sadiq (24), both hailing from North Karnataka, were working on a contract basis with a company linked to a Japanese automotive component manufacturer in Bhimenahalli in Bidadi, they said.

The matter came to light on March 14 following which the company's HR immediately removed them and issued a circular warning the employees against indulging in such activities.

During interrogation, the accused told investigators that they were angry with their colleagues who allegedly mocked them after Pakistan lost to India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy and so they wrote pro-Pakistan slogans, they added.

However, the screenshots of the scribbling on the washroom walls posted on social media by an employee went viral after which a complaint was filed at Bidadi police station by the company's HR.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. We have arrested the two accused and further investigation is underway," an official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA ARREST PAK SLOGANPAKISTAN SLOGANS IN WASHROOM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.