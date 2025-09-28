Two Held For Stabbing Chunari Yatra Participants In Chhattisgarh's Durg
CSP (Cantonment) Hem Prakash Nayak said four people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, and a police force has been deployed in the area.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 8:59 AM IST
Durg: Two people were arrested for their involvement in a stabbing incident which took place during the Chunari Yatra, taken out on the occasion of Navaratri, near the Gayatri Temple in the Camp II area of Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Saturday.
Chief Superintendent of Police (Cantonment) Hem Prakash Nayak said four people sustained injuries in the stabbing and are currently undergoing treatment. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace, he added.
"During the Chunari Yatra, prasad distribution was taking place when a minor dispute arose between two children — Sonu and Sanu. In a fit of rage, Sanu stabbed someone and brandished the knife to scare people. Both have been arrested on the spot, and a case has been filed against the duo under serious charges, including attempt to murder. The injured are being treated in the hospital. The police are investigating the matter. A total of four people were injured. We have assured other devotees of the strictest possible action," he added.
According to the women victims, they were taking part in the Chunari Yatra when a young man engaged in a verbal spat with another youth. Suddenly, he took out a knife and started stabbing those who tried to intervene. The sudden turn of the event led to chaos at the spot, and the women victims rushed to the nearby police station to complain. A team of police personnel went to the spot to control the situation.
"Four people were stabbed. The duo was bent on starting a fight without any reason. We were carrying out a peaceful Chunari Yatra. They came with knives and attacked us. Some people came with weapons and attacked us. The police should take the strictest possible action," a woman devotee said.
"We had just arrived here to participate in the Chunari Yatra when some local youth attacked us with sharp weapons. We want the strictest action. Infiltrators from outside are also living here," said another victim.
Also Read