Two Held For Stabbing Chunari Yatra Participants In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: Two people were arrested for their involvement in a stabbing incident which took place during the Chunari Yatra, taken out on the occasion of Navaratri, near the Gayatri Temple in the Camp II area of Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent of Police (Cantonment) Hem Prakash Nayak said four people sustained injuries in the stabbing and are currently undergoing treatment. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace, he added.

"During the Chunari Yatra, prasad distribution was taking place when a minor dispute arose between two children — Sonu and Sanu. In a fit of rage, Sanu stabbed someone and brandished the knife to scare people. Both have been arrested on the spot, and a case has been filed against the duo under serious charges, including attempt to murder. The injured are being treated in the hospital. The police are investigating the matter. A total of four people were injured. We have assured other devotees of the strictest possible action," he added.