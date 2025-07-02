Two Held For Raping Girl In Her House In Gujarat's Junagadh

Junagadh: A young woman from Keshod was raped by two youth ho entered her house at around 2 am by holding her family hostage and then fled in the darkness of the night after committing the crime.

The father of the victim lodged a complaint at Keshod police station and within a few hours the police arrested both the accused and started standard proceedings. The incident occurred On Tuesday when the two youth entered the girl's house and held her family hostage before raping her. They escaped after committing the crime at around 2 am.

In the morning, the father of the rape victim lodged a complaint at the Keshod police station and the police arrested both the accused within a few hours. Legal action has been initiated against both the accused by registering a case under various sections of sexual harassment, breaking into house and others.

The incident led to panic in the area with locals demanding stringent action against the accused. Police said investigation into the case is on and the girl will examined medically. It will also be ascertained whether the accused knew the victim. The accused will be interrogated for more details in the case and action taken accordingly, said police.