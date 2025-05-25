Two Held For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Cuttack

Cuttack: Chauliaganj police on Saturday arrested two persons here for allegedly raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans.

The accused identified as Sourav Kumar Sahoo (27) and Goutam Lenka (28) of Chauliagunj in the city, were accused of attempting to inflame ill feelings among different communities with the intent to incite hatred and create disturbances, thereby disrupting public tranquility and religious harmony, police said.

Investigation revealed that on May 15 the accused, along with other associates, were present at the Mahanadi embankment in Gandhipalli Gada. Sourav shouted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad", which was video recorded by Goutam on his mobile phone. The video was shared on various WhatsApp groups.

Nilanchal Jena, an officer posted at Chauliaganj police station lodged a complaint against the two following which they were arrested. Police have seized the mobile phone used to record the video. A case has been registered under sections 196(1)(a), 197(1)(d), 353(b), 353(c) and 152/3(5) of the BNS in Chauliaganj police station for pertaining to promoting enmity and disrupting public order.

The arrests come amid heightened concerns over digital content being misused to foment religious and social discord. Authorities reiterated their zero-tolerance stance toward actions that threaten public order. The Commissionerate Police also said that the two accused tried to destroy communal harmony in Cuttack city.