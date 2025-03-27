Two Held At Jaipur Airport For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 70 Lakh By Hiding It In Rectum

Jaipur: Two persons were arrested by the customs department from the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly smuggling 772 gram gold worth Rs 70 lakh into the country by concealing it in their rectum, officials said on Thursday.

The accused had arrived from Riyadh by Air Arabia flight. Following a tip off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted the duo at the security check-point after they arrived at Jaipur Airport. During their personal and baggage checking, gold was found concealed in their rectum. They were made to undergo an X-ray examination and the gold was recovered. Officials said that the recovered gold weighed about 772 gram and its market value is Rs 70 lakh.

Both the accused will be presented in the court on Thursday. DRI investigation revealed that the main accused, Ajay, was active in gold smuggling for a long time and was also under the scanner of intelligence agencies.

Currently, the accused are being interrogated and efforts are on to find out about the gold smuggling network, an official said. It is expected that information can be received about others involved in the racket by interrogating the duo.

It has also come to light that gold peddlers tend to lure poor labourers into smuggling. Gold is usually smuggled into the country in the form of paste by hiding it in private parts or in bags.