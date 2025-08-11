Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo Welcomes Two Green Anacondas From Chennai’s Crocodile Bank

Kolkata: Two green anacondas have arrived at the Alipore Zoo in West Bengal's Kolkata. The snakes were brought from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology (MCBT) in Chennai.

They reached the zoo hospital on Friday night and are currently under quarantine. They will be moved to enclosure number 30 once their health and adaptation to the environment are deemed satisfactory.

According to sources, three officials from the State Forest Department and Alipore Zoo travelled to Chennai on Monday, August 4, to bring the reptiles. The snakes, each weighing around 350 grams, measure approximately 2.5 metres in length and are eight months old.

In exchange for the anacondas, Alipore Zoo sent six animals to Chennai, including three iguanas and three conch snakes. Zoo authorities credited biologist Samya Basu for initiating contact with MCBT and coordinating the transfer.

The authorities said, “The long wait is over. A pair of green anacondas arrived in Alipore last Friday night. The biggest credit goes to the zoo's biologist, Samya Basu. He contacted the Madras Crocodile Bank authorities and arranged everything there. Then a team went to Chennai on Monday to bring the snakes.” Zoo doctors expect the pair to be on display later this month.

Meanwhile, Alipore Zoo has taken steps for the convenience of visitors coming from far and wide. The cloakroom has been open since Monday and is under CCTV surveillance. The room can be used free of charge from 9 am to 4.30 pm during the opening hours of the Zoo.

Visitors will receive a token when depositing belongings, which must be presented to retrieve items. However, the zoo will not be responsible for theft, loss, or damage, and valuables are discouraged from being stored.

Additionally, a battery-operated vehicle has been introduced to transport food for the animals.

