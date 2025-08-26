ETV Bharat / state

Two Girls Of Uttar Pradesh Govt School 'Raped' By Cook For Months, Accused Arrested

Barabanki: A 60-year-old cook of a government school here under Kursi police station of Uttar Pradesh was arrested by police on charges of raping two school students for months by threatening them with dire consequences.

Police said accused Nagesar was allegedly sexually assaulting one student for nearly one and a half years. A month or a two ago, he also began targeting another girl student from the same village.

According to the villagers, the cook used to call the girls after school, take them to the school toilet, and sexually assault them. He threatened to harm them if they resisted and warned of serious consequences if the girls revealed it to anyone, the villagers alleged.

The matter came to light on August 23 when some schoolchildren witnessed his act and informed their families. On Monday, irate villagers reached the school, caught hold of Nagesar, and beat him black and blue before handing him over to the police.