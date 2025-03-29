Love Triumphs: Police Facilitate Same Sex Marriage Of Two Young Women In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: At a time when same sex relationships are still considered a taboo amid legal barriers, two young women have defied societal norms and married each other in Nowgong of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur with the support of their families and local police.

What started as a casual friendship between the two girls on social media, gradually became an inseparable bond eventually culminating in marriage.

Same Sex Marriage Now Talk Of The Town

As per reports, 24-year-old Neha (name changed) from Nowgong in Chhatarpur went missing on March 21, following which her family filed a missing report with the local police. When she was contacted by police, Neha agreed to return to her house but with Kajal (name changed), her same sex partner. To everyone's surprise, when both of them shared about their relationship, her family accepted their decision without any hesitation.

Receiving approval from both their families, the couple reached a temple to solemnise their marriage, but the temple administration reportedly refused to conduct the ceremony. Disappointed, they went to the police station, where they finally exchanged garlands in presence of family members and vowed to stay together.

How It Started

Neha came in contact with Kajal, who hails from Assam, through social media. Their online friendship soon blossomed into love, and they decided to spend rest of their lives together. However, they knew their journey wouldn't be an easy one. Out of fear, Neha left her home and went to stay with Kajal in Kanpur. She, however, returned home later after being convinced by police.

In this relationship, Neha identifies as the groom while Kajal is the bride. Both were welcomed with traditional rituals upon their return to home as a married couple. "If our daughter is happy, we too are happy. That’s all that matters," said a family member.

Nowgong police station in-charge Satish Singh said, "A few days back, the girl's family had filed a missing complaint. An investigation was launched, post which both the girls reached home. We called them to the police station and discussed with them. Both of them said they wanted to get married with consent, so they were married off at the police station."

Both Neha and Kajal now have plans to move to Assam, learn a trade, and then return back to Nowgong.

Ever since the wedding pictures have gone viral, mixed reactions have surfaced. While many have come out in support, others were critical as same-sex relationships are still considered illegal in India. Back in October 2023, the Supreme Court had refused to tweak the Special Marriage Act of 1954 and legalise same sex marriage or civil union for homosexual couples, but affirmed that citizens have the right to be in LGBTQ relationships without facing any sort of discrimination.

