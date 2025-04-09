ETV Bharat / state

Two Get Death Penalty For Rape, Murder Of Toddler In Haryana

Fatehabad: A fast-track court in Haryana's Fatehabad district on Wednesday ordered death sentence to two men for raping and murdering a three-and-a-half-year-old girl last year.

Fast-track court judge Amit has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the convicts, Satish and Mukesh. The crime took place on June 30, 2024 in Tohana Sadar area of ​​Fatehabad.

According to police, on the night of June 30, Satish and Mukesh had consumed alcohol with the victim's father. Satish's uncle, who had accompanied them, left for his home after the drink while the victim's father fell off to sleep in an inebriated condition. The accused then entered the bedroom and picked up the victim, who was sleeping next to her mother. They took the girl to a millet field, where they raped her and left her on the roadside in a critically injured condition.