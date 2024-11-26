Like A Phoenix Mangaluru Friends Raise A Mini Butterfly Park From A Dump

Mangaluru: A forgotten stretch of wasteland near the Mangala Stadium, once littered with garbage, beer bottles, and syringes, now stands as a testament to what passion and persistence can achieve. Over the past seven years, two friends, Kumar and Raviraj Shetty, have transformed this eyesore into a beautiful mini butterfly park, making it a place worth visiting and a sight to behold.

Kumar, a retired Wipro employee originally from Kerala, and Raviraj Shetty, an Akbar Travels employee from Udupi district, first encountered the wasteland during their morning walks. Frustrated by the constant piles of garbage near the walking track, the duo decided to take matters into their own hands.

“We didn’t start this with the intention of creating a park,” says Kumar. “It was full of liquor bottles and syringes when we first saw it. We thought we should clean it up.”

With determination, they cleared the debris which was three to five tons of garbage in total, and began planting crotons, flowers, and fruit plants. Raviraj even brought saplings from his garden in Hebri, Udupi district. Over the rainy seasons, the duo planted nearly 20,000 saplings across the half-kilometer stretch, dedicating hours each day to watering, weeding, and nurturing the plants.

Their hard work paid off. Today, the area is a lush green space adorned with blooming flowers and fruit-bearing plants. Butterflies of all colors flock to the park, and birds can be seen during the months of June to November. The park, spread on government land, has become a sanctuary not just for wildlife but also for the locals.

“Earlier, immoral activities were rampant here, and it was surrounded by trash,” says a local resident. “Now, thanks to their efforts, people come here to spend peaceful mornings and evenings. It’s incredible how much they’ve accomplished.”

The park’s transformation has also changed the lives of Kumar and Raviraj. “We don’t need a gym,” says Kumar with a smile. “This work keeps us fit and happy. It’s our way of giving back to the city.”

Both friends credit their families for their upport throughout this journey. “We’ve been doing this for seven years, and it has turned into something beyond what we imagined,” says Raviraj. “The community appreciates it, and that keeps us motivated.”

Locals now refer to the area as the 'mini butterfly park' of Mangaluru. The project has inspired others in the community to care for their surroundings, showing that even small efforts can create lasting change. Another Raviraj, who saw their work, spoke to ETV Bharat, "I have been watching Raviraj Shetty and Kumar for about 6-7 years. They work honestly from 6 am to 9 pm. On Sundays, they work till evening. Earlier, immoral activities used to take place here. There were garbage cans and beer bottles around the ground. They have consistently worked for so many years to clean it completely and build this park."

For Kumar and Raviraj, the park represents more than just a green space—it’s a symbol of transformation and hope. “Working here makes us very happy,” says Kumar. “What was once a wasteland is now a place of life and beauty. That’s the real reward.”

As butterflies and birds continue to call the park home, Kumar and Raviraj’s story is a reminder that big changes begin with small steps.