Two Friends Killed, 4 Critical In Road Accident In Uttarakhand

A group of friends returning from a wedding met with a tragic accident near Tanda forest when their car collided with a tractor-trolley.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Rudrapur: A tragic accident near Tanda forest, Pantnagar here in Uttarakhand left two dead and four critically injured late Wednesday night.

According to reports, six friends were returning to Rudrapur after attending a wedding ceremony in Haldwani when their car crashed into a tractor-trolley near Sanjay Van.

Car returning from wedding Collided with tractor-trolley
The accident occurred when six friends were returning to Rudrapur after attending a wedding in Haldwani. Reports said that their Duster car bearing registration no. UK-06/AF-7305 crashed with a tractor-trolley near Sanjay Van. The impact of the collision was so severe that it left all six passengers seriously injured.

Passers-by quickly alerted the police and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Vinod Tiwari and Shashank Suyal dead on arrival as per an official. The four others — Umesh Bhatt, Ashish Kumar, Aman Arya, and Kamal Bhatt — were rushed to a private hospital, where they are stated to be in critical condition.

Police Action
Senior police officer Uttam Singh Negi (SP City), arrived at the hospital to gather details about the accident. Meanwhile, former MLA Rajkumar Thukral also visited the injured and assured their families of all possible assistance.

Police have registered a case and further investigations into the incident are underway.

