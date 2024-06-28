Two Foreign Drug Peddlers Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over Rs 1 Crore in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough against drug smuggling, Rajasthan Police has carried out a major action against international illegal drug smugglers by arresting two foreign youths with 116 grams of cocaine worth over Rs 1 crore in Pratap Nagar area of capital Jaipur on Thursday, sources said. Along with cocaine, 11 mobile phones, a laptop, a motorycle and Rs 45,000 in cash have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The arrested duo have been identified as Michael, a resident of South Africa and Emmanuel, a resident of Nigeria. The action has been carried out by the District Special East Team.

According to DCP East Kavendra Singh Sagar, Operation Clean Sweep is being run by the police against illegal drugs in Jaipur city. Sagar said that the arrested accused were living on rent in Pratap Nagar police station area of Jaipur city for about 8 months. On Thursday, the police raided the apartment located in Pratap Nagar area following intelligence inputs about cocaine smuggling and arrested the accused with the contraband. The police produced the accused in the court and took them on remand.

A case has been registered against the accused in Pratap Nagar police station under NDPS Act. According to the police, the accused were involved in cocaine supply and used to supply cocaine to college students and nearby hotels while living in Jaipur. The visa of the arrested accused Michael has also expired as per police. Further proceedings into the case are going on.