Two Female Naxalites Killed In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli Encounter
Police said the development is believed to have dealt a major blow to the activities of the Naxalites in Gadchiroli.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
Gadchiroli: In a major blow to Naxalites in Maharashtra, two women ultras were killed during an encounter with security forces in the Modske village of Gadchiroli on Wednesday. Several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and Naxalite material, were also recovered from the site, while a search operation continues in the region.
Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in Chhattisgarh, the extremists have sprouted in the border areas of Gadchiroli. On Wednesday, local police received confidential information that some Naxalites of Gatta Dalam were hiding in the village, following which a C-60 team was dispatched from Aheri under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Aheri Satya Sai Karthik. CRPF’s 191 Battalion also assisted them in surrounding the jungle area.
‘Naxalites escaped into the forest.’
During the search operation, the police and CRPF personnel surrounded the Modske village, where the Naxalites were hiding and opened indiscriminate fire. In retaliation, security forces also opened fire, which forced the Naxalites to flee into the forest. After the searches in the area, two bodies of female Naxalites were found.
“The search operation is still going on in the Modske forest area. An automatic AK-47 rifle, a sophisticated pistol, live ammunition and a large amount of Naxal material were found and immediately seized,” police said. “Currently, an anti-Naxalite operation is going on in this forest area. The police are searching further. This action is believed to have dealt a major blow to the activities of the Naxalites,” they said.
