Two Female Naxalites Killed In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli Encounter

Gadchiroli: In a major blow to Naxalites in Maharashtra, two women ultras were killed during an encounter with security forces in the Modske village of Gadchiroli on Wednesday. Several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and Naxalite material, were also recovered from the site, while a search operation continues in the region.

Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in Chhattisgarh, the extremists have sprouted in the border areas of Gadchiroli. On Wednesday, local police received confidential information that some Naxalites of Gatta Dalam were hiding in the village, following which a C-60 team was dispatched from Aheri under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Aheri Satya Sai Karthik. CRPF’s 191 Battalion also assisted them in surrounding the jungle area.

‘Naxalites escaped into the forest.’