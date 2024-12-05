ETV Bharat / state

Two Ex-Sarpanchs Killed By Naxals In Bijapur

Police have initiated a probe after two former sarpanchs were abducted and killed by Naxals in Bastar division.

Two Ex-Sarpanchs Killed By Naxals In Bijapur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bijapur: Two former sarpanchs, who were earlier abducted, were found dead in two areas of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and some Naxalite pamphlets were recovered near the bodies, police said on Thursday.

Bodies of Parsa Suklu and Sukhram Avalam were found this morning in Bhairamgarh and Naimed police station areas respectively. Parsa was a resident of Adavada village in Bhairamgarh and pamphlets issued by Bhairamgarh area committee of Naxals were found near his body. Taking responsibility for the murder, the pamphlets stated that Parsa was associated with the BJP.

Similar pamphets of Gangalur area committee were also found near Sukhram's body.

Police said Naxalites had abducted Parsa and Sukhram on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively and then killed them before dumping their bodies along roadside.

According to Parsa's family members, the former sarpanch was returning home on Tuesday when he was kidnapped by some unidentified people. His family members had immediately informed the Bhairamgarh police station while his daughter took to the social media, appealing to release her father.

Sukhram was kidnapped from Murga Bazar on Wednesday.

ASP Chandrakancha Gavarna said investigations have been initiated in this connection. "Former sarpanch Sukhram Avalam lived in Shanti Nagar of Bijapur and had gone to his native village in Kader for agricultural activities. While returning, two men stopped him near Kaika village and took him to the forest. His body was found later. Investigations have been initiated in this connection," Gavarna said.

Read more

  1. Naxalites Set Mobile Tower Ablaze In Bijapur Village
  2. DRG Team Destroys IEDs And HE Bomb In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Two former sarpanchs, who were earlier abducted, were found dead in two areas of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and some Naxalite pamphlets were recovered near the bodies, police said on Thursday.

Bodies of Parsa Suklu and Sukhram Avalam were found this morning in Bhairamgarh and Naimed police station areas respectively. Parsa was a resident of Adavada village in Bhairamgarh and pamphlets issued by Bhairamgarh area committee of Naxals were found near his body. Taking responsibility for the murder, the pamphlets stated that Parsa was associated with the BJP.

Similar pamphets of Gangalur area committee were also found near Sukhram's body.

Police said Naxalites had abducted Parsa and Sukhram on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively and then killed them before dumping their bodies along roadside.

According to Parsa's family members, the former sarpanch was returning home on Tuesday when he was kidnapped by some unidentified people. His family members had immediately informed the Bhairamgarh police station while his daughter took to the social media, appealing to release her father.

Sukhram was kidnapped from Murga Bazar on Wednesday.

ASP Chandrakancha Gavarna said investigations have been initiated in this connection. "Former sarpanch Sukhram Avalam lived in Shanti Nagar of Bijapur and had gone to his native village in Kader for agricultural activities. While returning, two men stopped him near Kaika village and took him to the forest. His body was found later. Investigations have been initiated in this connection," Gavarna said.

Read more

  1. Naxalites Set Mobile Tower Ablaze In Bijapur Village
  2. DRG Team Destroys IEDs And HE Bomb In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EX SARPANCHS KILLED BY NAXALSSARPANCHS WERE ABDUCTED AND KILLEDNAXALITE PAMPHLETSNAXAL KILLS IN BIJAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.