Two Ex-Sarpanchs Killed By Naxals In Bijapur

Bijapur: Two former sarpanchs, who were earlier abducted, were found dead in two areas of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and some Naxalite pamphlets were recovered near the bodies, police said on Thursday.

Bodies of Parsa Suklu and Sukhram Avalam were found this morning in Bhairamgarh and Naimed police station areas respectively. Parsa was a resident of Adavada village in Bhairamgarh and pamphlets issued by Bhairamgarh area committee of Naxals were found near his body. Taking responsibility for the murder, the pamphlets stated that Parsa was associated with the BJP.

Similar pamphets of Gangalur area committee were also found near Sukhram's body.

Police said Naxalites had abducted Parsa and Sukhram on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively and then killed them before dumping their bodies along roadside.