Two Ex-Sarpanchs Killed By Naxals In Bijapur

Bijapur: Two former sarpanchs, who were earlier abducted, were found dead in two areas of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and some Naxalite pamphlets were recovered near the bodies, police said on Thursday.
Bodies of Parsa Suklu and Sukhram Avalam were found this morning in Bhairamgarh and Naimed police station areas respectively. Parsa was a resident of Adavada village in Bhairamgarh and pamphlets issued by Bhairamgarh area committee of Naxals were found near his body. Taking responsibility for the murder, the pamphlets stated that Parsa was associated with the BJP.
Similar pamphets of Gangalur area committee were also found near Sukhram's body.
Police said Naxalites had abducted Parsa and Sukhram on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively and then killed them before dumping their bodies along roadside.
According to Parsa's family members, the former sarpanch was returning home on Tuesday when he was kidnapped by some unidentified people. His family members had immediately informed the Bhairamgarh police station while his daughter took to the social media, appealing to release her father.
Sukhram was kidnapped from Murga Bazar on Wednesday.
ASP Chandrakancha Gavarna said investigations have been initiated in this connection. "Former sarpanch Sukhram Avalam lived in Shanti Nagar of Bijapur and had gone to his native village in Kader for agricultural activities. While returning, two men stopped him near Kaika village and took him to the forest. His body was found later. Investigations have been initiated in this connection," Gavarna said.
Read more